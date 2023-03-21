Afghanistan announces squad for T20 Series against Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan Tuesday announced the cricket squad for the Twenty20 International (T2OI) series of three matches against Pakistan.

According to reports, in the squad released by the Afghan Cricket Board, leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named as the captain for the series against Pakistan.

Afghan cricket players Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zardan, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Malik and Naveen Ul Haq are included in the squad.

While Afghan cricketers including Nangyal Kharoti, Zahir Khan and Nijat Masoud are in the reserves squad.