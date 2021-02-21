Afghanistan antiquities must be preserved: Taliban

KABUL (Agencies): Taliban said they were obliged to protect and preserve historic antiquities, which the group called as part of Afghanistan’s history, identity and rich culture.

The Taliban in a statement said Afghanistan was filled with ancient artifacts and instructed all officials to follow all guidelines to protect and preserve the historical antiquities of the country.

The rebels said they would allow no one to dig ancient artifacts, trafficking or sell them abroad. The statement said ancient castles, historic towers and pillars must be preserved and protected from destruction and damages.

It is worth mentioning that the Taliban in the beginning of their reign destroyed the ancient Buddha sculpture in central Bamyan province and tricked artifacts.

It is the first time that Taliban are stressing and providing guidelines for preservation and protection of antiquities.