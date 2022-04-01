Afghanistan appoints Umar Gul as bowling consultant

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Umar Gul has been appointed as the bowling consultant of Afghanistan cricket team.

According to reports, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had initially signed a three-week contract with Umar Gul, but the contract could be extended.

Umar Gul is likely to join the Afghan team’s camp in Abu Dhabi on April 4.

Taking to Twitter, Gul said: “Honoured to be taking up this role with the @ACBofficials.”

“Looking forward to imparting the best of the knowledge that i have and making it worth it for the boys”, Gul added.