Afghanistan approves 252 projects worth 74 billion Afghani

KABUL (TOLONews): The Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate said that in the current solar year, 252 projects worth nearly 74 billion afghani have been approved in the country.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, stated that these infrastructure projects are in the sectors of transportation, energy, health, industry, water management, and education.

The deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate said that the funding for these projects has been sourced from domestic revenues, providing direct and indirect employment opportunities to thousands of citizens.

“The National Procurement Authority has approved 252 projects this year, with a total cost of nearly 74 billion afghani. These projects cover water management, electricity, infrastructure, industry, transportation, education, and health sectors,” stated Fitrat.

Meanwhile, some experts said the implementation of various projects are crucial for Afghanistan’s economic growth and the reduction of unemployment in the country.

“This is a major achievement—not only in terms of road construction but also in providing job opportunities for Afghans. Next year, investment in agriculture and electricity should also be made to create more employment opportunities,” said Abdul Naseer Taraki, an economic affairs expert.

“In Afghanistan’s economic system, the more we can invest in infrastructure projects related to the country’s foundation, the more effective it will be,” said Iraj Faqiri, another economic expert.

Following the return of the Islamic Emirate to power and the reduction of global humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the interim government has consistently emphasized that all projects and salaries of government employees are funded from domestic revenue.