Afghanistan bans import of vehicles manufactured before 2005

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan has announced a ban on the import of vehicles manufactured before 2005.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned that this decision was based on a cabinet resolution and a decree from the leader of the Taliban.

The statement also noted that customs procedures for vehicles manufactured between 2000 and 2005, which were imported before this decree, would be completed by the month of July-August this year.

Previously, the Ministry of Finance had also announced a complete ban on the import of cars manufactured in 2002, 2003, and 2004.

This comes amid Afghanistan’s dire economic situation, exacerbated by the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from neighbouring countries.

Thousands of refugees, many of whom have resided in Pakistan and Iran for years, are being sent back to Afghanistan, adding to the country’s economic strain and social instability.

The country is also grappling with severe natural disasters, including deadly floods and droughts, which have devastated agricultural lands and displaced thousands of families.

These environmental challenges have compounded the existing economic hardships, making it increasingly difficult for the Afghan population to secure basic necessities and rebuild their lives.