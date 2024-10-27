Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to lift maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup

2 hours ago
by The Frontier Post

(Web Desk): Afghanistan A defeated Sri Lanka A by 7 wickets to lift the maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup on Sunday.

In the final match held in Al Amerat, Oman, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

Batting first, Sri Lanka A set a target of 134 runs for Afghanistan A, scoring 133 for 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Sahan Arachchige led the scoring with an unbeaten 64.

For Afghanistan A, Bilal Sami took 3 wickets, and Ghazanfar claimed 2.

Afghanistan A chased down the target in 18.1 overs. Sadiqullah scored an unbeaten 55 off 55 balls, including a six and three fours. Karim Janat scored 33, Darwish Rasooli 24, and Mohammad Ishaq 16.

Sri Lanka A’s Sahan, Dushan Hemantha, and Ishan Malinga each took one wicket.

