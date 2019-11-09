Afghanistan celebrates prophet Mohammad’s birthday

KABUL (Ariana News): Milad-Ul-nabi or Eid-e-Milad is the day when Muslims across the world observe the birthday of Prophet Mohammad.

It is believed that the Prophet Mohammad, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, was born in Mecca on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal – the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet.

This year, Muslims in Afghanistan observed Eid-e-Milad on November 9. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs declared Saturday as public holiday across the country.

Muslim communities, around the world, discuss the life and teachings of the Prophet on this significant day.

In addition, lectures and recitations are held on the life of the Prophet and people attend to them through the day. Often, poetry is recited after the prayers.

Today, separate official gatherings were also held in the Presidential Palace and Office of Afghanistan’s Chief Executive where the Afghan leaders, politicians, and religious scholars discussed the life and teachings of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Meanwhile, religious scholars and Muslims condemned violence and extremism, calling it against teachings and principles of Islam. Clerics emphasized that Islam spreads the message of peace, justice and equality.

Islam is the official state religion of Afghanistan, with approximately 99.7% of the Afghan population being Muslim.

However, thousands of people are being killed in Afghanistan annually, under the name of Islam.

“Islam is the religion of humanity and equality. A Muslim are not allowed to kill another Muslim or a Non-Muslim. Infidels are extremely trying to misuse Islam and kill Muslims under the name of Islam,” said Abdul Rahman Rahmani, a religious scholar.

“Killing Muslims is not allowed in Islam and it must be stopped in Afghanistan,” said Sayed Habibullah Jalali, another religious scholar.

On Saturday, ordinary Afghans called on the warring parties to stop fighting and killings in the war-torn country.

“Those involved in fighting must halt violence. They must inform themselves about the Sharia. They are calling themselves Talib or Muslim, but [they are] carrying out deadly attacks against fellow Muslims,” said Mirza Mohammad, a resident of Kabul.