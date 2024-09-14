Afghanistan center of various civilizations

KABUL (TOLOnews): Khairullah Khairkhwa, at the Union of Cultures meeting held in St. Petersburg, Russia, attended by the Ministers of Culture from 40 countries, has referred to Afghanistan as a center of various civilizations.

Khairkhwa also said at this meeting that under the renewed rule of the Islamic Emirate, serious attention has been given to the stability and security of cultural heritage and historical sites, and that illegal trafficking and excavations have been entirely prevented.

Khabib Ghuffran, the spokesperson for the ministry, said that the acting minister considers the holding of such meetings, like the one in St. Petersburg, beneficial for establishing relations between the countries of the world and the region and for the development of cultural diplomacy.

Regarding this matter, Ghaffran said: “The acting Minister of Information and Culture, in his remarks, described Afghanistan as the cradle of various civilizations and mentioned that Afghanistan shares diverse cultures and has historical, cultural, and religious commonalities with various countries, especially its neighbors.”

The acting Minister of Information and Culture, during a meeting with the Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan, discussed various topics, including the expansion and strengthening of cultural relations, the development of tourism, the organization of exhibitions in Kabul and Tashkent aimed at familiarizing the two countries with each other’s cultures, and the growth of handicrafts.

Habib Ghaffran, the Uzbek Minister of Culture, said at this meeting that there is currently a good opportunity to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Information and Culture, regarding this meeting, said: “They discussed and exchanged views on strengthening cultural relations, the growth of the tourism industry, and handicrafts. The

Minister of Information and Culture also recalled the historical and religious commonalities between the two countries, mentioning Samarkand and Bukhara as the birthplaces of prominent Islamic figures such as Imam al-Bukhari and Imam al-Tirmidhi “

At the same time, some cultural and economic experts believe that the development of the tourism industry can impact Afghanistan’s cultural relations with regional countries.

Mohammad Anwar Faiz, a scientific member of the Archaeological Research Center of the Academy of Sciences, said: “The tourism industry is one of the important economic resources of the Ministry of Information and Culture and Uzbekistan can provide opportunities for domestic and foreign tourists.”

Meanwhile, the acting Minister of Information and Culture also met with the Russian Minister of Culture and called for the establishment of joint exhibitions to promote familiarity with the cultures of Russia and Afghanistan.