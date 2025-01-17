Afghanistan Central Bank to auction $18m

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Taliban-led Afghanistan Central Bank announced plans to auction $18 million into the market. This move was stated in a statement released on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Central Bank will release the $18 million for bidding on Sunday. The bank has invited private banks and financial companies to participate in the auction.

The auction aims to curb the rising value of the US dollar against the Afghanistan’s currency. This measure is part of the bank’s efforts to stabilize the economy amid ongoing challenges.

In recent days, the value of the US dollar has increased significantly against the Afghanistan’s currency. Currently, one US dollar is exchanged for 73.40 Afghanis in the local currency market.

This auction highlights the Central Bank’s strategy to maintain currency stability by injecting liquidity into the market. Such measures are critical to balancing the exchange rate and preventing further devaluation of the Afghan currency.

While the auction may provide short-term relief, Afghanistan’s economy faces deeper structural issues, including limited access to international financial systems and economic isolation under Taliban rule.

Comprehensive reforms and global engagement are necessary to ensure long-term stability.

Meanwhile, supporting local businesses and encouraging monetary transparency can help stabilize the currency and economy.