Afghanistan: Clash kills 5 Taliban militants

Monitoring Desk

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, May 30 (Xinhua) — Five Taliban militants were killed in a clash with pro-government militia in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Sunday, said Allah Dad, a local commander of the pro-government militia.

The local militia commander said the clash erupted in the province’s Imam Sahib district when the Taliban fighters attacked a security checkpoint of the pro-government militia triggering a gun battle. The militants fled away after leaving five bodies behind.

Four people including two militants and two pro-government militiamen were injured, he added.

Taliban militants who have intensified activities to overrun Imam Sahib district haven’t made comment on the conflict.

Courtesy: Xinhua