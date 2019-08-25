Afghanistan Cricket Board terminates the contracts of its 43 employees

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced Sunday that it has terminated the contracts of its 43 employees.

According to a statement released by ACB, the leadership of decided to terminate the contracts of 43 employees of the board in a bid to uplift the working quality considering the budgetary shortage.

The statement further added that the Cricket Board leader and Human Resources Department of ACB decided to review the contracts of all employees of the board.

Furthermore, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said the ACB leadership and Human Resources officials decided to terminate the contracts of 43 employees whose presence was deemed as ‘unnecessary’.

Zia-ul-Haq Zia, the head of the Human Resources Department of Afghanistan Cricket Board said it was necessary to terminate the contracts of certain employees in a bid to ensure quality of work amid shortage of budget.

Zia further added that the employees whose contracts were terminated were receiving a collective salary of up to 1 million Afghanis per month.

However, he said the Cricket Board will spend the mentioned amount on technical and constructive affairs which will result in major changes.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said the 43 employees whose contracts were terminated will receive their salary for the month of September as well.