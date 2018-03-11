Afghanistan defeat Nepal by six wickets in ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Monitoring

KABUL: Afghanistan cricket team defeated Nepal by six wickets in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday after three back to back loses in the tournament.

The Afghanistan have a little chance for qualifying to the super sixes round of the tournament in a bid to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, the Afghan team will only get a chance for that if Nepal on Monday to defeat Hong Kong in their last group match.

Afghanistan and Hong Kong have two points in Group but the Afghan team has all played all four matches.

Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first and set the target of 194 runs after Mohammad Nabi took 4 wickets on the bowling side with Rashid Khan 3 wickets while Shapoor Zadran took 2 wickets and Mujeeb Ur Rahman one wicket.

In reply the Afghanistan chased the target comprehensively and won the match by six with 68 balls remaining after Najibullah Zadran scoring 52 runs, Rahmat Shah 46 runs, Mohammad Nabi 34 runs, Javed Ahmadi 26 runs.

