Afghanistan defeats West Indies in WC Qualifiers Warm-up

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan defeated West Indies in a warm-up match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers by 29 runs which is played in Zimbabwe.

West Indies elected to field first and inviting Afghanistan team to bat after winning the toss.

Afghanistan managed to score 163 runs for the loss of nine in the 35 overs with the help of some good low order batting performance.

Samiullah Shenwari was the highest scorer for Afghanistan and he scored 42 runs.

In reply, the West Indies batsmen were not in position to chase the target and the Afghan bowlers makes the harder which was initially looking very easy to them and they were all out on 110 runs.

Dawlat Zadran who took 4 wickets along Rashid Khan and Sharafuddin Ashraf taking 2 wickets each to restrict the West Indies Batsmen to 110 only.

Mohammad Nabi and Shah Zadran also took one wicket each on the bowling side.

