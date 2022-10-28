Afghanistan discussed at central Asia-EU meeting

KABUL (TOLOnews): The participants of the first regional Central Asia-European Union (EU) high-level meeting expressed their common concerns over the situation in Afghanistan.

According to the meeting’s statement, the participants stressed the importance of the promotion of and respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, in particular women, girls and minorities.

“The participants expressed common concern over the situation in Afghanistan and recognized the need to expand interaction in providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. The participants stressed the importance of the promotion of and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, in particular women, girls and minorities, and the establishment of an inclusive and representative government,” the statement reads.

The first regional Central Asia-European Union (EU) high-level meeting with the participation of leaders of five Central Asian states and European Council President Charles Michel was held in Astana on Oct. 27, the European Council said in a statement.

Astana, in Kazakhstan, hosted this meeting, which began on Thursday and ended on Friday.

Analysts said that it is crucial to hold such regional meetings about Afghanistan.

“As brothers and neighbors, the nations and governments of Central Asia have a tremendous responsibility to cooperate in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” said Siddiq Mansour Ansari, a political analyst.

TOLOnews was unable to obtain a comment from Islamic Emirate officials, although Kabul has previously made statements that the government upholds the rights of the citizens. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov (represented by Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers) and President of the European Council Charles Michel participated in the first regional high-level meeting in Astana.

