Afghanistan example of a failed policy of forceful methods: Roman

MINSK (BELTA): There is a need to prepare an agreement on cooperation and mutual understanding bet-ween the Shanghai Cooper-ation Organization (SCO) and the CSTO. This was stated by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko during a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states, which is being held via videoconference, BelTA has learned.

Among the priority areas of cooperation for Belarus with the SCO is the provision of peace and stability in the region, as well as the security of citizens.

“Unfortunately, the principles and agreements in the field of international security, which have been built for decades, are unceremoniously trampled on by a number of states to please their own interests. Afghanistan has become the clearest example of a failed policy of forceful methods of imposing an alien development model on countries and dangerous consequences in the form of growing risks of the spread of terrorism, a surge in drug trafficking, the humanitarian crisis. The political and economic potential of the SCO countries can play an important role in achieving internal peace and harmony in Afghanistan, restoring its economy,” said Roman.

He also stressed that the role of the SCO is increasing in minimizing threats and ensuring security in the region as a whole.

“Belarus, as an observer state to the Shanghai Cooper-ation Organization and a full member of the CSTO, believes that the time has come to prepare a full-format agreement on cooperation and mutual understanding between the SCO and the CSTO.

Such a document would bring regional cooperation to a new level to combat challenges and threats in the field of security, as well as significantly increase the international influence of our two organizations,” the Prime Minister said.

According to the Belarusian side, there is also a need for more active interaction between the SCO and the EAEU. “Earlier, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the SCO Secretariat and the Eurasian Economic Commission. I am sure that the Shanghai Cooper-ation Organization mechanisms can become a connecting link, a catalyst for multilateral economic cooperation between the SCO member states and the EAEU, promoting cooperation in the economy and finance, cargo transportation and foreign trade, and facilitating trade procedures and customs policy”, – said Roman.