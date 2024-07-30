Afghanistan exports first animal feed shipment to Tajikistan

BALKH (TOLOnews): Officials at the Balkh Industry and Commerce Directorate have announced that the first shipment of domestically produced animal feed has been exported to Tajikistan.

This shipment weighs 25 tons and was exported to Tajikistan after undergoing quality assurance checks.

According to officials at the Balkh Industry and Commerce Directorate, more than a thousand tons of animal feed are expected to be exported from Balkh to Tajikistan this year.

Mohammad Afzal Afzali, the administrative manager of a private company, said: “The current shipment meets international standards, with each truck carrying about 25 tons. This year, we have received a permit for more than a thousand tons, and God willing, it will increase in the coming years.”

Amir Mohammad Muttaqi, head of the Balkh Industry and Commerce Directorate, said that Afghanistan has achieved self-sufficiency in animal feed production.

He pledged that the Islamic Emirate is making efforts to boost domestic production and create opportunities for exporting local products.

Muttaqi said, “The officials of the Islamic Emirate, from the leadership down to all administrative officials, support domestic production and strive to market our domestic products abroad so that they can be exported.”

Meanwhile, economic experts consider the increase in export levels crucial for the country’s economic growth and urge the Islamic Emirate to create more opportunities for exporting domestic products.

Shir Ahmad Sepahee Zada, an economic expert, told TOLOnews, “The economic development of a country depends on its exports and imports. The more we export, the more foreign currency we bring in, and the more we import, the more our currency goes out. The focus of the Islamic Emirate is also on supporting domestic production.”

According to officials from the private manufacturing company, in addition to producing animal feed, they also operate in the fields of oil production, and fish and poultry feed production.