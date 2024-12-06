Afghanistan extends electricity import agreement with Turkmenistan

KABUL (Amu Tv): Afghanistan’s national power company, the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), on Friday announced the extension of its electricity import agreement with Turkmenistan for 2025.

Abdul Bari Omar, the head of DABS under the Taliban administration, traveled to Turkmenistan to finalize the agreement, which will see power supplied to Afghanistan through four key routes: Andkhoy, Aqina, Badghis, and Torghundi-Herat.

The Taliban described the deal as a significant step in bolstering energy relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan and addressing the country’s growing electricity needs.

The agreement comes as Afghanistan continues to face persistent challenges in securing a stable power supply, a critical issue in the country’s infrastructure development.

According to data from the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Energy and Water, Afghanistan’s current electricity demand stands at 1,500 megawatts, of which up to 720 megawatts are imported, with the remainder generated domestically.