Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025

KABUL (Ariana News): Afghanistan experienced an alarming surge in climate-related disasters during the first three months of 2025, with nearly five million people impacted by a series of severe environmental shocks, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Between January and March, the country was hit by a wave of extreme weather events including severe drought, flash floods, heavy snow, and extreme cold. These climate and disaster events swept across all regions, disrupting lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure.

The IOM reports that nearly 175,000 Afghans were internally displaced during this period, with 79 percent of displacements linked directly to environmental hazards. In total, more than 396,000 people were forced to migrate either within Afghanistan or across international borders, marking a significant spike in climate-induced mobility.

Rural areas were the hardest hit. Already fragile and under-resourced, these communities suffered widespread damage to homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure. More than 80 percent of rural communities reported lacking access to any formal water systems, while many faced unsafe drinking water, destroyed shelters, and no available healthcare services.

Food insecurity emerged as the most urgent concern. In the IOM’s assessment, 47 percent of communities cited lack of food as their biggest challenge, a figure expected to rise as recurring drought and displacement disrupt agricultural production and market access.

While Afghanistan remains one of the countries least responsible for global greenhouse gas emissions, it is among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

“Climate shocks are becoming a permanent feature of life for millions of Afghans,” said an IOM spokesperson. “But data can drive smarter action—now is the time to invest in community resilience and sustainable solutions.”

As forecasts point to continued extreme weather patterns in the months ahead, aid agencies are calling for urgent investment in disaster risk reduction, early warning systems, and long-term climate adaptation strategies. Without sustained support, experts warn, environmental hazards could become one of the leading drivers of displacement and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.