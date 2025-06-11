Afghanistan harvested 40 metric tons of saffron last year: ministry

KABUL (Ariana News): Ghulam Mohammad Kazim Shahamat, spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, says saffron cultivation and production is on the rise in Afghanistan, with output reaching 40 metric tons last year and efforts to further expand the sector ongoing.

According to Shahamat, effective steps have been taken to promote the cultivation and production of saffron in the country.

He emphasized that saffron is one of Afghanistan’s key export commodities, and for that reason, practical and technical support to farmers continues.

“According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s statistics, in the year 1403 [solar year], the total area under saffron cultivation in 30 provinces of the country reached 9,500 hectares. From these fields, approximately 40 metric tons of saffron were harvested in total, with Herat province leading the way, producing 90 percent of the country’s total saffron yield,” he added.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Afghanistan exported saffron worth $39 million last year. However, this figure represents an 8 percent decrease compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, some experts have said that the expansion of saffron cultivation not only creates job opportunities for the people but also strengthens the national economy.

Meanwhile, industry stakeholders are calling on the Islamic Emirate to make greater efforts in marketing Afghan saffron.

Some economic analysts believe that before focusing on the cultivation and production of agricultural goods, the government should prioritize marketing strategies so that products can quickly reach markets after harvest and farmers do not incur losses.

Afghan saffron is exported to countries such as India, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, Australia, Turkey, and several others. However, financial restrictions and the lack of direct trade relations with the world have also negatively affected this sector.