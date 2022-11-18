Afghanistan has change to a good platform for domestic and foreign investors: Azizi

KABUL (BNA): Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in a meeting with a head of a Russian company, said that Afghanistan changed into a good platform for domestic and foreign investors.

Minister Azizi, thanked the head of the Russian company for providing better service and activities of this company in the country, according to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Afghanistan has changed to a good platform for domestic and foreign investors, adding that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, striving to build more facilities and government assure that the life and property of investors will be supported and protected in Afghanistan said, Azizi.

The head of the Russian company shared details about the existing capacities of Afghan investors in Russia, adding that according to their evaluations, Afghan businessmen residing in Russia and investors from regional countries are interested in investing in Afghanistan.

In the end, Minister Azizi stressed that the Ministry is ready for any kind of cooperation with investors and welcomes their investment in Afghanistan.

