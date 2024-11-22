Afghanistan, Iran discuss strengthening railway and trade cooperation

KABUL (BNA): The Deputy Minister for Railways of the Ministry of Public Works, Mawlawi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, held productive meetings in Iran with the Governor of Mashhad and several Iranian and Afghan business representatives. These discussions took place at the Khorasan Razavi Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture.

According to the Ministry’s media office, the meeting with the Governor of Mashhad focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in railway transportation, increasing trade exchanges, and addressing logistical challenges. The Governor welcomed the initiative to expand collaborations and assured full support in areas such as customs facilitation and commissariat operations, reflecting Iran’s commitment to fostering regional economic ties.

Furthermore, a joint session at the Khorasan Razavi Chamber of Commerce brought together Afghan and Iranian traders to discuss trade and transport opportunities, address existing challenges, and explore strategies to attract investments. Emphasis was placed on raising the volume of transit activities and strengthening the commercial linkages between the two nations.

During these discussions, Mawlawi Sahibzada reiterated Afghanistan’s commitment to supporting business communities and stressed the importance of providing additional facilities to bolster trade and transport activities.

In conclusion, both Afghan and Iranian officials highlighted the strategic importance of expanding their railway networks and establishing joint economic corridors. These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance trade connectivity and regional cooperation.