Afghanistan licenses over 500 tourism companies in one year

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Information and Culture has announced that more than 500 tourism companies have been granted operational licenses across the country over the past year.

Khubaib Ghufran, spokesperson for the ministry, stated that the objective behind issuing these licenses is to promote the tourism industry and support the growth of the private sector.

He explained: “To provide better services to tourists and boost the private sector in the tourism and travel industry, the Ministry of Information and Culture has issued new licenses to 539 tourism companies over the past year. Among these, 25 companies renewed their previous licenses, while the remaining businesses have started operations for the first time.”

Simultaneously, the Union of Tourism Companies in Kabul has assured ongoing efforts to improve services for both domestic and foreign tourists.

Ahmad Sair Rahimi, head of the Tourism Companies Union, stated: “More than 5,000 foreign nationals have visited Afghanistan to explore its tourist attractions. I am hopeful, and my request to the government is to enhance the current facilities—especially by investing more in national parks and increasing public services for travelers.”

Abdul Shakoor Hadaawal, an economic affairs analyst, said: “Tourists who visit Afghanistan not only enjoy its historical landmarks, but their presence also creates employment opportunities for those who are currently jobless.”

Tourism companies in Afghanistan primarily operate in areas such as ticketing, visa services, and organizing tourism packages for both domestic and international travelers.

According to official statistics, in the solar year 1403, approximately 7,700 foreign tourists visited Afghanistan’s various archaeological sites and historical landmarks.