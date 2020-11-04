‘Afghanistan lost its talented youth in varsity attack’

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Most of the students who lost their lives in the attack on Kabul University on Monday were among top scorers in their classes. They were the hopes for a brighter future in Afghanistan as their relatives and classmates described.

Mohammad Rahed, a fourth-year student of Public Administration Faculty. He lost his life in the attack.

Rahed was teaching at an English language training center. He was a top student in his class. Footage from him in which he talks about hope in life widely circulated on social media.

He was also a social worker and an activist, his relatives said.

His parents and sister said he had big dreams for his future and was so vibrant, talented, and ambitious.

“I am devastated. My heart is broken. I lost my 28 years old son and buried him,” said Wahida Shirzada, Rahed’s mother.

“He wanted to see Afghanistan prosperous. He wanted to make Afghanistan a country of freedom of speech and democracy.

He wanted Afghanistan to be a country to help others,” said Sarah Amin, Rahed’s sister.

“My brother was part of my heart,” said Rahed’s brother.

Rahed’s relatives said there is a need to end the bloodshed in which only Afghans are killed.

“They kill my Pashtun brothers, they kill our Tajik brothers, they kill our Hazara brothers. How long the killing of Afghans should prevail so that one person can be in power?” asked Zalmay, Rahed’s father.

“How long would this situation continue? Where should take our pain? [President] Ashraf Ghani appears on TV and says, ‘I extend my condolences.’ How long would you pass on your sympathy messages?” said Mir Ahmad, Rahel’s relative.

Ziba Asghari is another victim who was a student of the Law Faculty of Kabul University. She was a topper in her class. Her classmate, Sajjad, said she was the last six people out of over 50 who could escape from the classroom by jumping out of the window on the second floor of the building that was under attack.

Sajjad said Ziba was about to leave the classroom but she was attacked and lost her life.

Ziba’s mother said her daughter’s death has marked a black day in her life.

“What was the sin of these innocent people? They were there for education. Ziba has broken the backbone of her mother,” said Ziba’s mother Lailuma.

“What is the importance of this life and the government if our youths are being killed on daily basis?” asked Shahla, Ziba’s relative. (TOLOnews)