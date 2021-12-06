Afghanistan never becomes a “safe haven” for terrorism: Putin, Modi

F.P. Report

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the state of affairs in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its impact on the region, the current political situation, issues related to terrorism, population radicalization and drug trafficking, and the like. They highlighted the priorities for building a truly inclusive and representative government, countering terrorism and drug trafficking, providing immediate humanitarian assistance, and protecting the rights of women, children and minorities.

The leaders of both countries expressed their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, while emphasizing the need to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country and ensure non-interference in its internal affairs. They also discussed the humanitarian situation in the country and decided to immediately provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Both leaders emphasized that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, preparing, planning operations or financing any terrorist groups, including ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and so on. They declared their firm commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and countering radicalization, so that Afghanistan will never become a safe haven for global terrorism. Both Sides recalled the importance of the relevant UN resolutions on Afghanistan, as well as the recent outcome documents of the Moscow format of consultations and other international and regional mechanisms. The leaders emphasized the central role of the UN in Afghanistan.

They welcomed the close interaction between the Russian Federation and the Republic of India on Afghanistan, including through the creation of a permanent consultative mechanism on this issue between the security councils of the two countries. They highly appreciated the completion of work on the Roadmap for interaction between India and Russia on Afghanistan, which indicates the convergence of the positions and interests of the two countries.

The sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called on the international community to intensify cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including safe havens, terrorist financing, illegal arms and drug trafficking, radicalization and the malicious use of information and communication technologies to spread extremist, terrorist and other illegal content.

The parties stressed the importance of implementing the resolutions of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council on combating terrorism and extremism, as well as the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, taking into account the experience and specifics of states.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to a common fight against international terrorism, concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those banned by the UN, condemned the cross-border movement of terrorists and called for the perpetrators of terrorist attacks to be brought to justice, regardless of any political or religious considerations.

They condemned any complicity with the terrorist puppets and stressed the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups necessary to carry out or plan terrorist attacks. The parties reaffirmed the need to support and strengthen the role of the FATF and the UN Counter-Terrorism Office in their joint fight against terrorism. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the existing international drug control regime based on the three relevant UN conventions.

The Parties also reaffirmed their support for full and effective compliance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction (BTWC) by all States Parties. The parties noted the inadmissibility of creating international mechanisms duplicating the functions of the BTWC, including in the part concerning the UN Security Council.

The parties expressed support for strengthening the BTWC, including through the adoption of a protocol to it, including, among other things, an effective mechanism for verifying its implementation.

The parties reaffirmed their support for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and their determination to support efforts and initiatives aimed at preserving the integrity of the CPCW. They called on the member countries of the CWC to establish constructive dialogue to restore the spirit of consensus in the organization.

In order to eliminate the threat of chemical and biological terrorism, the Parties stressed the need for multilateral negotiations on an international convention on the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism at the Conference on Disarmament.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen global efforts to non-proliferate weapons of mass destruction. Russia has expressed strong support for India’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The sides called on all members of the international community to increase the level of mutual trust in order to strengthen global peace and security.

Both leaders noted the significant progress in the construction of the remaining power units of the Kudankulam NPP and the importance of further discussion of the issue of the allocation of a second site in India for the construction of a Russian-designed NPP. The Indian side will make efforts to formally allocate the second site in accordance with the previously concluded agreements. The parties also welcomed the continuation of technical consultations on the implementation of the VVER-1200 project, the localization of components and the joint production of equipment.

The parties noted the successful cooperation in the framework of the Rooppur NPP construction project in Bangladesh, and also expressed their readiness to explore the possibility of implementing similar projects in other countries.