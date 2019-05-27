Afghanistan NSA Hamdullah Mohib to visit Pakistan tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib will pay one-day official visit to Pakistan on Tuesday (tomorrow), diplomatic sources told media News.

The Afghan official will be accompanied by a 13-member delegation comprising officials of defence, interior, foreign and national security departments of his country.

Diplomatic officials said that acting interior ministry of Afghanistan, Massoud Andarabi, was also among the delegates. Abdarabi was the former spymaster while he had also served as the director of operations of the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Sources said that both sides will hold discussions over various matters related to security challenges and cross-border attacks carried by terrorists in Pakistani territory. Moreover, Pakistan and Afghanistan officials will also hold talks over intelligence sharing and Afghanistan reconciliation process during the upcoming meeting.

On May 5, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the Afghan peace process.

PM Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the regional and internal security situation in Afghanistan and recent efforts for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan during the telephonic conversation.

PM Imran Khan said that peace in the war-torn country vital for the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan. He said, “We have to focus on economic growth for regional stability, progress and prosperity.” PM Imran Khan assured the Afghan president Pakistan would continue its support for the Afghan peace process and added that Afghan leadership themselves have to decide their future.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran Khan invited Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to visit Islamabad which he accepted.