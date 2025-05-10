Afghanistan, Pakistan and China agree to hold sixth round of FMs’ talks in Kabul

KABUL (Ariana News): The special representatives of Pakistan and China for Afghanistan, along with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, agreed in a trilateral meeting held on Saturday that the sixth round of foreign ministers’ talks among the three countries will be held in Kabul.

Zia Ahmad Takal, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that Muttaqi, Yue Xiaoyong, and Mohammad Sadiq also agreed to begin preparations for the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of Kabul, Islamabad, and Beijing.

Today’s trilateral meeting addressed follow-up issues related to the fifth round of foreign ministers’ dialogue among Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan, as well as discussions on political and economic cooperation among the three countries.

During this meeting, Muttaqi emphasized the importance of political and economic relations between Afghanistan and the two countries and expressed hope for “significant progress” in these areas in the future.

The special envoys from China and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations with Afghanistan based on good neighborliness and mutual respect.

Pakistan’s envoy Sadiq also said in a post on X page that today’s trilateral meeting provided an opportunity to align views on economic and security cooperation, as well as regional stability.