Practical cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan must expand, Muttaqi tells Dar

KABUL (Ariana News): Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), emphasized the need to expand practical cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan during a meeting with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul. The two sides discussed key issues including bilateral relations, regional projects, and trade and transit cooperation.

Muttaqi pointed to the growing diplomatic ties between Kabul and Islamabad and expressed hope that the relationship would reach a level where practical collaboration could be significantly expanded.

In response, the Pakistani Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of making tangible progress on major projects, including the Trans-Afghan railway line.

The two officials also exchanged views on the upcoming trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China, which is scheduled to be held in Kabul.