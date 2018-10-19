Afghanistan polls: Pak-Afghan to remain closed for two days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to close its borders with Afghanistan for two days on the latter’s request in view of its upcoming parliamentary election.

The Foreign Office spokesman told media that on the request of Afghanistan government, Pakistan has decided to keep the friendship gates on Pakistan Afghanistan border crossing points at Chaman and Torkham closed on October 19 & 20, 2018.

He added that the decision had been taken in order to support Afghanistan the upcoming parliamentary elections in the neighboring country.

He added that both the Chaman and Torkham crossing points will remain closed for all kinds of traffic except emergency cases.

