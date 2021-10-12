‘Afghanistan poses threats to Russia’

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The situation in Afghanistan poses a threat to Russia’s national security, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said on Tuesday.

“We are forced to state that the situation in this country poses a number of serious threats not only to regional security, but, abo-ve all, to the national security of our country,” Vened-iktov said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Russ-ian Academy of Sciences.

“Among such threats… terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking. Now more than ever, mass migration, the export of radicalism are relevant for us, but also illegal arms trade, which in the context of recent events can take on a completely unpre-cedented scale,” he added.

According to the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, in order to counter this threat, it is necessary to consolidate efforts both in bilateral and multilateral formats, including within the SCO, CSTO and CIS.