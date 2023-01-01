Afghanistan presents opportunity for investors

KABUL (Khaama Press): China can leverage Afghanistan’s geopolitical position for trade connectivity and economic development in the region and beyond, given the business opportunities.

Forging ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy can help war-torn Afghanistan utilize the opportunity to attract Chinese investors’ attention in various fields including technology, innovation, education, agriculture, construction, trade, and industry.

With the vast mountain trains and rich natural resources such as water, wind, sun, oil and gas, Afghanistan presents a great business opportunity for Chinese investors to engage in low-cost, high-production power generation in the country.

China’s expertise and investment can contribute to Afghanistan’s mining sector, as Chinese investors have the capacity in this field. This collaboration could lead to the development of Afghanistan while benefiting Chinese industries to utilize an untapped market.

During the China-Central Asian Summit which took place in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province from May 18 to 19, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of coordinating efforts among Afghanistan’s neighbors to promote peace and reconstruction in the region.

Additionally, given its four seasons and moderate climate, agriculture is another promising sector for Chinese industrialists to invest in and export high-quality products to the global market, according to economic experts.

Meanwhile, China has shown a willingness to exploit the unique business opportunity and invest in different sectors including mining, construction, infrastructure and more.

China maintains close ties with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, as the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul frequently meets with the Taliban senior authorities, stressing the need to increase continued cooperation with Afghanistan across fields.

A developed, peaceful, and stable Afghanistan is beneficial for the entire region, especially China, which can leverage Afghanistan’s geopolitical position for economic development.