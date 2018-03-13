Afghanistan qualify to Super Six of ICC WC Qualifiers

Monitoring Desk

HARARE: Afghanistan has qualified for the super six of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers with a better run rate and went through to the next stage of the tournament after three back to back lost matches against in Group stage.

Nepal registered their first win by defeating Hong Kong and it opens the way for Afghanistan to qualify for the super six stage of the tournament with a better run rate.

After losing back to back matches against Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Hong Kong, the Afghan team managed to seal a victory against Nepal on Saturday with a difference of 6 wickets with 68 balls remaining.

