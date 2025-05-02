Afghanistan ranks 175th out of 180 countries in press freedom index

KABUL (Ariana News): Afghanistan has ranked 175th out of 180 countries in the 2025 global press freedom index issued by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Last year, Afghanistan had ranked 178th in the index, but scored higher than this year.

RSF said that the media in Afghanistan are now required to broadcast information that is controlled by the government as the media landscape is now devoid of pluralism and dissenting voices.

It added that the repression of journalists has steadily intensified.

Norway was ranked first for press freedom, followed by Estonia, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Iran, Syria, China, North Korea and Eritrea were placed below Afghanistan in the latest ranking.