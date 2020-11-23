Afghanistan reconstruction

The international community is keen to reconstruct the war ravaged infrastructure of Afghanistan and put its economy on track. Afghanistan cohosted with Finland a virtual quadrennial conference for the development of of , which was attended among others by the US Deputy Secretary of State for South Asia and Central Asia David Hale, representative of the UN, US AID and International Finance Corporation in addition to delegates of 70 countries.. The conference provides an opportunity to the international community to make commitments of economic assistance, for the reconstruction of Afghanistan. The UN Chief for Refuges has urged for liberal donations for the internally displace Afghans.

The start of peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban has raised the hope to reconstruct the road and social sector infrastructure and energy, which is vital for economic development. Afghanistan has a progressive taxation regime and has vast reserves of minerals besides fruits processing. The decades long war has deterred the international development organisation for participation in development. Likewise private sector investment also shied away.

Another area that needs investment is education, health and skill development. It is the skilled manpower that does wonders in economic development and eventual prosperity of the common man. It is for international donor organisations to quantify the resource potential of Afghanistan. Likewise, it is more important for the Kabul government, the Taliban and other political groups to cease the historic opportunity that has come their way for reaching the inclusive political settlement.