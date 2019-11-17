Afghanistan: Recount in key presidential polls resumes

KABUL (AA): The crucial vote recount for the landmark presidential polls in Afghanistan resumed on Sunday amid concerns, agitations.

Already behind schedule by weeks, the country’s Independent Election Commission first began the much-awaited yet disputed recount last week amid staunch bickering from the rival candidates, but later halted the drive.

The IEC announced resumption of the recount for the Sep. 28 polls today after technical sessions for assurance with the candidates.

However, supporters of presidential candidates, Abdullah Abdullah – main rival to the incumbent President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and his power-sharing Chief Executive, did not allow the process to go ahead in a number of provinces.

Addressing a press conference in the afternoon, Abdullah blamed President Ghani’s electoral team, State-Builder, for pressing the IEC to recount the ‘shady and rigged’ votes.

“We will use all legal and peaceful means at our disposal to resist”, warned the 59-year-old candidate who is running for the top post for the third time.

On Thursday Nov. 7, the top election body was supposed to announce the final poll results – for the election in which a total of 13 candidates vied for the top seat, but it is yet to produce the preliminary poll results.

The IEC is recounting votes in a total of 8255 disputed polling stations across the provinces with the aim to come-up with the preliminary results.