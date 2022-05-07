Afghanistan refugees find a welcome home in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN (Agencies): The often-heard phrase “It takes a village” comes to life in this town’s Village of Wickford for the Noori family who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban assumed control last year. A “village” of people from around North Kingstown is helping them settle into their new temporary home as refugees, but help is still needed.

In two months they need a house or apartment in which to live. A pasta dinner is planned for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cold Spring Community Center, 36 Beach St., with a donation of $25 at the door. In addition, a Go Fund Me page has been set up at https://tinyurl.com/yc6esyd2 to raise $50,000 for the variety of costs associated with resettling in the United States. “They need our temporary financial help to sustain them while they get on their feet and become self-sufficient. Your generosity will help fill the gap between temporary federal and state government assistance and benefits,” the Go Fund Me plea says.

Matt McCoy, town resident, has sponsored the page on behalf of several residents who call themselves “Afghan Task Force, Wickford,” to help the Nooris resettle in the town. These efforts also are part of Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island which is working to resettle Afghan refugees in the state. Foundation, state and federal assistance is helping with costs, but will not be enough for the long-term.

In the Nooris instance, their subsidized housing benefits expire in June and the North Kingstown group is attempting to raise seed money for at least a year of housing costs along with other expenses. Natalie Coletta’s family business of rental properties is providing shelter in a rental house through a significantly reduced rent that is covered by a Dorcas subsidy. “We knew that we could help…so we made our house in North Kingstown available to a family for temporary housing, from November through June, eight months,” Coletta said.

She noted that these refugees fleeing Afghanistan last August needed housing and that aspect would be challenging in a tight Rhode Island housing and rental market. “Rent has been sharply reduced and covered by Dorcas, but that is changing starting July 1st, hence the Go Fund Me,” she said.

Naseer Noori, 37, came to North Kingstown in January with his wife, Diana, 34, and children Mohibullah, 11, a 5th grader, sister, Tasnim, 8, in 1st grade and brother, Hasibullah, 3, at home with his mother. Naseer said through an interpreter that he is “very lucky to have come to Rhode Island and have the support from the community.”

He was a mechanic in Afghanistan helping U.S.-connected contractors and the family needed to flee when the Taliban took over and sought out those assisting the United States armed forces or contractors for them. Post Road Service Center, said those helping with the resettlement, has given him a job fixing cars. Yet, other challenges remain.

He rides a bicycle most places regardless of the weather because he doesn’t have a driver’s license yet. Various kinds of health-insurance coverages had to be obtained, but a dental problem arose for one family member. Four teeth with abscesses required attention and $7,000 was raised in about three weeks to help pay for the costs, said Bill Brownell, one of the residents, along with Donna Vanderbeck, attending to the Noori family’s daily needs.

McCoy is also helping them with their legal standing, banking and financing, searching for employment and getting a driving permit. The “village” coming together for them, though, includes others. Brownell and Vanderbeck also pitch in with meals, and bring them to doctors’ appointments, a mosque, and stores.

“Donna teaches them art classes in her studio and Bill helps educate them in practical skills,” Coletta added. “They also secured Naseer’s first job as an auto mechanic nearby. This has been instrumental in their family’s settlement and self-sustainment process,” she said.

Bob Vanderslice has been a champion in searching for affordable housing for the Nooris. He contacts agencies, makes applications, and advocates for the Nooris. He also lives a few doors away as do Brownell and Vanderbeck.

Susan Tash and Gigi Edwards have also contributed to the effort with a number of tasks and by helping them learn about budgeting for costs with their resettlement and even sewing curtains. Other town residents have donated furniture, clothing and other items for their home. For everyone involved, said Brownell, the goal is to get them settled. “This is all new to all of us. We want to get them settled as soon as possible in a new and permanent home,” said Brownell.

