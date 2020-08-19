Afghanistan reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 37,759 in total

KABUL (Agencies): The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 40 new cases of the coronavirus out of 162 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

So far, 99,776 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 8,987 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data by the Ministry of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry also reported two new deaths from COVID-19.

The number of total cases is now 37,759, the total reported deaths is 1,383, and the total recoveries is 27,316.

The cases were reported in Herat (28), Balkh (2), Nangarhar (1), Badghis (3) and Farah (6) provinces. The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 781,466 and the number of global coronavirus cases is 22,161,889, according to Johns Hopkins University.