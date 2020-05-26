Afghanistan reports 658 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL (TOLO News): The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday reported 658 new positive cases of COVID-19 across the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases in Afghanistan to 11,831.

237 were reported in Kabul, 85 in Herat, 77 in Balkh, 59 in Baghlan, 52 in Badghis, 52 in Farah, 29 in Faryab, 27 in Nangarhar, 11 in Bamiyan, seven in Logar, six in Kapisa, four in Sar-e-Pul, one in Samangan and one in Takhar province.

One COVID-19 patient died in the past 24 hours. The total number of reported deaths from the coronavirus in Afghanistan is now 220.

Another 31 patients recovered from the virus in Balkh.

The number of recoveries nationwide is 1,128.

Data by the Ministry of Public Health indicates there are 10,483 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

So far, the Ministry of Public Health has tested 32,870 samples, according to a statement by the ministry.

Despite persistent calls by the Ministry of Public Health to stay home, the pandemic continues to expand into various areas of the country.

Doctors in Parwan province on Tuesday asked residents to stay home and comply with the health and hygiene guidelines suggested by the Ministry of Public Health.

They warned that there will be more cases of COVID-19 in the country because the public does not follow the directives of the Health Ministry.

Doctors said that residents should “show mercy” to their families by staying at home.

TOLOnews has learned from the data provided by the Health Ministry that 50 percent of the 11,831 cases are people who were infected over the past 12 days.

In the past two weeks, 444 people have recovered.

100 have died in the past 10 days.

The ministry has warned that the coronavirus is approaching the peak and “any negligence over this virus will have dangerous consequences.”

“We are closing in on the peak and the cases are increasing every day, for different reasons. One reason is a lack of cooperation from the people who are not taking the lockdown seriously,” said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.

Mohammad Muqim, a resident of Kabul said: “The (virus) is very dangerous and the people are not considering this and not thinking about the future.”

“We must take this (virus) seriously and stay at home. We must wear masks and gloves,” said Waris, another resident of Kabul.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan began about three months ago.

This comes as the government plans to ease the lockdown in the country, to which the health ministry responds that to do so will increase the number of infected people.

The 12-day report of the coronavirus report by the ministry:

• May 14 – 414 positive cases

• May 15 – 249 positive cases

• May 16 – 262 positive cases

• May 17- 408 positive cases

• May 18 – 581 positive cases

• May 19 – 492 positive cases

• May 20 – 531 positive cases

• May 21 – 542 positive cases

• May 22 – 782 positive cases

• May 23 – 584 positive cases

• May 24 – 591 positive cases

• May 25 – 658 positive cases

Total: 6,094

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 346,612 and the number of global coronavirus cases is 5,508,904, according to Johns Hopkins University.