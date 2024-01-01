Afghanistan requires 5,000 megawatts of electricity: Abdul Bari Omar

KABUL (TOLONews): Abdul Bari Omar, the CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (Afghanistan’s electricity company), stated in an exclusive interview with TOLOnews that Afghanistan needs at least 5,000 megawatts of electricity.

He said that currently, 960 megawatts of electricity are available in the country, of which 350 to 400 megawatts are generated domestically.

This official from the Islamic Emirate emphasized that achieving self-sufficiency in energy production requires time and investment, but authorities in the Islamic Emirate are working to increase energy production through wind, solar, thermal, and hydroelectric resources.

The CEO of DABS clarified: “According to the survey conducted, Afghanistan needs at least 5,000 megawatts of electricity, but if we calculate this in a standard way and aim to provide clean, standard electricity to all areas and villages of Afghanistan, the need is between 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts.”

According to Omar, several countries, including Turkey, China, Iran, and others, are interested in investing in energy production in Afghanistan.

Omar also mentioned that large-scale projects are currently underway, including the Kajaki, Surobi, and Naghlu dams, as well as two 500-kilovolt transmission line projects. Upon completion of these projects, 1,000 megawatts of electricity will be transferred from Herat to Kabul, and 2,000 megawatts will be exported to Pakistan.

Regarding this, Abdul Bari Omar said: “Two or three major projects are in progress. The 500-kilovolt transmission line, which runs from Andkhoi, Sheberghan, Dasht-e-Alwan to Arghandi in Kabul, and from there to Kandahar, Nangarhar, and other provinces, is currently being worked on, and the project is 60 to 70 percent complete.”

The CEO of DABS also highlighted that influential individuals, politicians from the previous government, and various government agencies owe the company billions of afghani. However, he stressed that the company currently has no outstanding debts to any country for imported electricity.

He stated: “We have divided this issue into two parts. One pertains to the debts of politicians from the previous government, and the other concerns powerful figures who wouldn’t even allow meter readers to check their meters.”

The CEO of DABS also pointed out that there are plans in place for electricity distribution during the upcoming winter to ensure that citizens, especially those in the capital, do not face frequent power outages. He also urged the public to conserve electricity.