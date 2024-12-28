‘Afghanistan responsible for safeguarding its people, territory and sovereignty’

KABUL (Ariana News): The Presidential Palace (Arg) issued a statement on Saturday highlighting the Islamic Emirate’s firm stance on Afghanistan’s right to self-defense.

The Political Commission, led by the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, emphasized that, as an independent nation, Afghanistan is responsible for safeguarding its people, territory, and sovereignty.

The statement further underlined the IEA’s commitment to regional stability and peace, stressing that actions that escalate tensions or threaten stability must be actively prevented.

In addition, the meeting covered a range of topics, including Afghanistan’s relations with neighboring countries, efforts to expand diplomatic and economic cooperation with select nations, and recent developments both within Afghanistan and in the broader region. Decisive resolutions were adopted in accordance with the outlined priorities.