Afghanistan, Russia strengthen cooperation on Climate and Disaster Management

KABUL (BNA): Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, the head of Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Aut hority (ANDMA) met with the Russian Consul General in Kabul to discuss cooperation on climate change, risk management, and humanitarian assistance.

During the meeting, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi highlighted the urgent need for cooperation in addressing both natural and human-made disasters. He emphasized the importance of establishing robust political, economic, and religious ties with other nations as a key achievement for Afghanistan.

The discussion covered essential topics such as food and non-food assistance, emergency response strategies, and capacity-building initiatives. Mullah Turabi assured that any concerns raised by foreign representatives would be addressed according to established principles.

Ruslan Usmanov, the Russian Consul General, reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and noted the existence of a specialized agency in Russia dedicated to emergency situations.

He expressed optimism about fostering cooperation between this agency and Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.