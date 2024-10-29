Afghanistan seeks foreign investment in energy during China visit

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting Minister of Energy and Water stated that during his trip to China, he invited foreign companies to invest in Afghanistan’s energy sector.

Abdul Latif Mansoor, the acting minister, also added that during this visit, he urged the officials of Power China and MCC companies to fulfill their commitments regarding signed agreements and to start work on projects.

Abdul Latif Mansoor, acting Minister of Energy and Water, said, “Our homes, hospitals, and everything we have need electricity. Therefore, it was necessary to invite foreign companies with extensive resources and present them with our five-year plan.”

Representatives of a Ukrainian company, in a meeting with Mujibur Rahman Omar Akhundzada, the deputy minister of energy and water, also expressed interest in cooperating on water and energy development projects in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, several economic experts say that given Afghanistan’s need to develop energy resources and improve water management, cooperation with foreign companies could boost productivity and help achieve major projects.

“Investment by Chinese private companies in Afghanistan’s energy sector will not only lead us toward self-sufficiency, but it will also create jobs and reduce poverty,” said Seyar Qureshi, an economic expert.

“If investments are made in Afghanistan’s energy sector, it can play a significant role in energy production, and investment in energy can greatly benefit Afghanistan’s economy and strengthen its infrastructure,” said Qutbuddin Yaqubi, another economic expert

They believe that if investors honor their commitments, Afghanistan could become a key energy production hub in the region.

Abdul Latif Mansoor led a delegation to China on October 24 to participate in the China Energy Conference.