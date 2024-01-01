Afghanistan seeks international support

KABUL (BNA): In a recent meeting with the Azerbaijani ambassador, the head of the National Environmental Protection Agency reaffirmed Afghanistan’s dedication to international environmental conventions. He highlighted the nation’s ongoing efforts and expressed optimism that the global community would strengthen its engagement with Afghanistan in tackling environmental challenges.

The press office of the National Environmental Protection Agency announced today that Hafez Azizurrahman, the head of the National Environmental Protection Agency, met with Ilham Mohammadov, the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Trial Ismailov, an advisor at the Azerbaijani embassy.

In this meeting, Hafez Azizurrahman emphasized the global importance of environmental issues. He pointed out that the Environmental Protection Agency, which is currently a member of 16 international environmental conventions, is fully committed to all its obligations. However, the international community has not been cooperating with Afghanistan on environmental issues.

Hafez mentioned that Afghanistan is affected by the adverse effects of climate change, which is one of the main reasons for the dangerous floods in the country.

He urged the Azerbaijani ambassador to strive for participation in this year’s COP 29 conference to ensure that Afghan voices are heard at this global event.

In response, the Azerbaijani ambassador highlighted the longstanding and friendly relations between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, expressing a commitment to further strengthen these ties.