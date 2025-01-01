Afghanistan seeks Turkey’s expanded cooperation

KABUL (TOLOnews): Noor Jalal Jalali, Acting Minister of Public Health, in a meeting with Cenk Ünal, the Turkish Ambassador in Kabul, called for the expansion of Turkey’s cooperation in Afghanistan’s healthcare sector.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the issuance of urgent visas for patients, maternal and child health, support and development of sustainable cooperation with Turkey-supported hospitals in Afghanistan, and the importation of high-quality medicines.

Sharafat Zaman Amarakhil, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, stated that the review of previous healthcare agreements and the implementation of new agreements were also discussed in the meeting.

Regarding this matter, Amarakhil said: “Discussions were held on facilitating the visa issuance process for patients in urgent need. Minister Noor Jalal Jalali emphasized that Turkey’s support is essential for Afghanistan’s healthcare system.”

Doctors believe that Turkey’s cooperation in Afghanistan’s healthcare sector, especially in equipping healthcare centers and enhancing the capacity of Afghan doctors, plays a significant role.

Dr. Mojtaba Sufi said: “If we can import advanced medical equipment from Turkey and improve the scientific capacity of our doctors, it will greatly contribute to our national economy. In this case, our citizens will not need to spend exorbitant amounts for treatment abroad.”

Dr. Najibullah Qasemi also stated: “If the visa issuance process for patients in need is expedited and training opportunities for Afghan doctors are provided, it will greatly help address the deficiencies in our healthcare services.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s healthcare sector has been supported by several international organizations and countries for many years.