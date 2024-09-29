Afghanistan to become C.Asian economic hub

ZABUL (TOLOnews): Noorullah Noori, the acting Minister of Borders, Ethnicities, and Tribes, said that since the return of the Islamic Emirate, despite Afghanistan’s financial assets being frozen by the US, they have managed to maintain the country’s critical situation in a stable condition.

Speaking at a community gathering in the Khak-e-Afghan of Zabul province, Noorullah Noori added that the Islamic Emirate is working to turn Afghanistan into a central hub for regional economic development and that Afghanistan will become a key connection point for Central Asia.

Noori said: “We are not in debt to anyone, not even a single afghani. We have been leading the Islamic government for three years and providing services to the people. Canals and dams have been built here, and mosques and schools have been established. Believe me, in just one sector of education, we are managing the needs of hundreds of thousands of people.”

He continued by emphasizing that serving the people is the fundamental duty of all employees of the Islamic Emirate. He also noted that the people have made significant sacrifices to bring the Islamic Emirate to power in Afghanistan.

Noorullah Noori said: “The Taliban and friends of the Islamic Emirate are your servants, your ministers. You who brought us food at night lifted our bodies, and carried our wounded on your shoulders—today, it would break the back of any official not to serve you.”

According to information from the Ministry of Borders, Ethnicities, and Tribes, during this gathering, the residents of Khak-e-Afghan in Zabul also called for the resolution of issues such as access to drinking water, the development of schools, road construction, and the building of healthcare centers.