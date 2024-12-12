Afghanistan to Build Hospitals in 318 Districts

KABUL(BNA): The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed the approval of a budget exceeding six billion Afghanis for the construction of hospitals in 318 districts across Afghanistan.

According to the announcement, based on the decree of the esteemed Amir al-Mu’minin, the construction process has already begun, and procurement activities for the construction of hospitals in provinces such as Logar, Ghazni, and Farah are completed. Work on these hospitals will start soon.

This initiative aims to enhance the provision of quality healthcare services to citizens, improving access to uniform health facilities throughout the country.