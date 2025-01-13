Afghanistan to build two dams in Herat

HERAT (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan states that it has signed a contract with a private construction company for the construction of two water dams in Herat province.

According to officials of this ministry, the first phase of the contract includes the survey and design of these dams, and construction operations will begin after the completion of this phase.

Matiullah Abid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Water, said: “Honorable Mawlawi Abdul Latif Mansoor, the acting minister of energy and water, has signed an agreement for the survey, design, and implementation of two water dams in Herat province with a private company. Based on this agreement, the company can start the survey and design work, and the Ministry of Energy and Water will cooperate according to this agreement.”

Residents of Herat have welcomed the construction of these dams, considering it a beneficial step for agriculture and the prevention of wastage of running water.

“Whenever a dam, road, or developmental project is built in any corner of the country, agriculture and the people’s economy improve, and people are saved from miserable conditions, “said Mohammad Ali Mohammadi, a resident of Herat.

“Afghanistan is an agricultural country and needs water management. We are happy that these dams are being constructed, and our dear farmers will be able to use this water,” stated Another Herat resident, Mahmoodi.

The construction of water dams and the management of water resources play a key role in economic growth and creating job opportunities in the country.

“The main goal of building dams is the utilization of water in agriculture. Most people in Adraskan district are engaged in farming and livestock, and these dams can have a significant impact on strengthening these two sectors,” said Mohammad Rafiq Shaheer, head of the Herat Experts Council, spoke about the importance of these dams.

While the contract for the construction of these two dams in Herat has been signed, the construction of several other water and power dams is also underway in various provinces of Afghanistan.

Officials of the caretaker government have emphasized that managing running water is one of their main priorities to improve agriculture and strengthen the country’s economy.