Afghanistan to focus on local development, says Acting Minister

GHOR (BNA): During a recent visit to Ghor province, Mullah Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, the Acting Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, emphasized the importance of self-reliance in Afghanistan’s development efforts.

He stated that the country will prioritize using its own budget and local engineers to foster growth and address the needs of its communities.

In a meeting with the head and staff of the provincial office of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Akhundzada urged officials to carry out their duties with dedication and integrity. He highlighted that sincere efforts would lead to a positive future for the region.

The Acting Minister reinforced the sentiment that Afghans do not seek charity from others, asserting that the development of Afghanistan will be driven by its own resources and capabilities.

He assured the residents of Ghor that their concerns would be addressed based on the available resources, reiterating a commitment to local solutions.