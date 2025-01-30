Afghanistan to play no warm-up in Pakistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan squad will arrive in Lahore on Feb 12 to participate in the eight-nation ICC Champions Trophy.

The mega tournament is scheduled to take place across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

In Pakistan, Champions Trophy matches will be hosted by Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. In the UAE, the matches are to be played in Dubai.

Group A includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is composed of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

In their group-stage matches, Afghanistan will take on South Africa in Karachi 21 February, England in Lahore on 26 February and Australia in Lahore on 28 February.

However, the Afghans would have no team to play any warm-up matches, as India and Bangladesh would land in Dubai on Feb 15 to play their opening match five days later.

Ahead of the eight-nation tournament, no warm-up matches would be played, Dawn reported on Thursday.

England would reach Lahore on Feb 18, just one day before the first match between defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand, the newspaper said.

Australia, who are slated to meet England on Feb 22 in Lahore, will arrive in the city on Feb 19.