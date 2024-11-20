Afghanistan-Turkey trade reaches $94m

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that Afghanistan has conducted worth $94 million trade with Türkiye in the first ten months of 2024.

According to the ministry, $21 million of the total amount was exports while $73 million was imports between the two countries.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said: “Trade with Turkey during the first ten months of 2024 amounted to $94 million, of which $21 million was exports and $73 million was imports. Most of the exported items include sesame seeds, raisins, almond kernels, cumin, and cowhide, while the imported items consist of medicinal plants, carpets, and heaters.”

On the other hand, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that the Istanbul Halal Expo is scheduled to take place in Turkey within a week, where a delegation from the Islamic Emirate and businesspeople will also participate.

Mir Zaman Popal, Acting Head of Administration and Finance of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, stated: “This is one of the largest exhibitions in the world and very significant. Halal products from Afghanistan have a very good market, and we participate in this annual exhibition.”

According to the chamber officials, Afghan products will also be showcased at this exhibition for marketing purposes.

Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, First Deputy of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said: “This is a good opportunity for Afghanistan’s domestic products to be displayed, and it can also serve as an excellent bridge for developing various sectors.”

According to officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, trade conferences, business networking meetings, and other economic programs will also be organized on the sidelines of this exhibition.