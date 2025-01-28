Afghanistan, Turkey & Turkmenistan discuss TAP-500 implementation

KABUL (TOLOnews): The first trilateral meeting, attended by representatives from Turkmenistan and a Turkish company, was held in Kabul to initiate the practical implementation of the TAP-500 electricity project.

The TAP-500 project aims to transfer high-voltage electricity from Turkmenistan to Pakistan through the Afghan provinces of Herat, Farah, Helmand, and Kandahar.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, once this major project is implemented, in addition to supplying electricity to certain Afghan provinces, significant revenue from electricity transit will be added to the treasury of the caretaker government.

Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that a joint secretariat will be established among various ministries to facilitate the practical commencement of this project. He also noted that both Turkmenistan and Turkey are keen to see the project completed.

Takal further stated: “In this meeting, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Water and Energy of Afghanistan, Breshna Company, and the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan discussed the TAP-500 project, its practical implementation, and its roadmap.”

Meanwhile, the Turkmen delegation also held meetings with the acting Minister of Energy and Water and the head of Breshna Company to enhance coordination for the practical initiation of the TAP electricity project.

Hikmatullah Maiwandi, spokesperson for Breshna Company, stated regarding the meeting: “The purpose of this meeting was to expand cooperation and launch the TAP project in Afghanistan.”

The former head of Breshna Company mentioned that the TAP-500 electricity project had not been implemented due to obstacles from Pakistan. However, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are now striving to initiate the first phase within Afghan territory, which would benefit Afghanistan’s economy.

Amanullah Ghalib, former head of Breshna Company, said: “The TAP project is of great importance, as it will transit Turkmenistan’s electricity to Pakistan while also allowing Afghanistan to utilize the electricity in Herat and Kandahar provinces.”

The TAP-500 project, alongside the TAPI pipeline project, is considered one of the major regional initiatives, aiming to transfer Turkmenistan’s electricity to Pakistan via Afghanistan.

The implementation of this project was previously agreed upon between Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan under the former Afghan government, but practical work has yet to commence.